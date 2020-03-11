LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health department leaders and local doctors are requesting that anyone with any illness or coronavirus concerns call their doctor’s office or the Kentucky coronavirus hotline first.
Mary Rademaker, executive medical director for Norton Immediate Care Centers, said people are flooding emergency rooms and urgent care facilities. While this is usually a busy season with the flu and strep throat, the added patients could create an unnecessary burden on the facilities.
“If you are not ill, please don’t come somewhere to be tested for coronavirus,” Rademaker said. “If you are ill and you have an illness that is mild and would not have taken you to the doctor before this outbreak, please don’t come to be seen.”
Instead, call your primary care doctor first for guidance. For anyone who cannot get in touch with their regular doctor or for anyone who does not have a primary doctor, you are encouraged to call the Kentucky coronavirus hotline at 1-800-722-5725.
By describing your symptoms or concerns over the phone, doctors and nurses will be able to best recommend if you should simply stay home, go to a doctor, go to an urgent care facility or go to the emergency room. And if it’s believed you could meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for coronavirus testing, that phone call will give doctors a crucial heads up to prepare, which will help limit unnecessary exposure.
Norton Healthcare also provides information and medical help online. Patients can schedule virtual doctor visits through the e-care program. You can also schedule urgent care appointments online. You will then get a text message saying when to show up to the urgent care facility, which will limit the amount of time sitting in a waiting room.
“Above all, if you’re ill, stay away from contact with other people,” Rademaker said. “Because what is a mild illness for you could be a severe illness for somebody else who is compromised.”
Rademaker said they are not discouraging people with injuries or emergencies from going to an emergency room.
“We’re just asking our population to be good citizens and to really exercise good judgment about when they seek emergency care,” she said. “If they need it, obviously, we will take care of them.”
Rademaker said it’s important for people to be thinking about others as much as themselves right now.
“If you’re sick, please stay away from contact with other people," she said. "And think not so much about yourself but about what impact you could have on other people. Which is also true for seeking care when you don’t really need it. It would limit care to people who really do need it."
