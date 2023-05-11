LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More patients were treated for strep throat at Norton Children's facilities from January through March of this year than in all of 2022.
Norton said earlier this month that pediatricians diagnosed 7,100 cases of strep in the first three months of 2023. That's a 69% increase from the 4,200 patients diagnosed in the same timeframe in 2022.
Norton said that drastic rise isn't isolated to Louisville. It's a national trend.
After a drop in cases of about 25% due to the isolation and safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said strep diagnoses returned to — or surpassed — pre-pandemic levels this year nationwide.
Dr. Kris Bryant, with Norton Healthcare, said cases really started jumping around November and December and rose "sharply" through the spring. She said adults are getting strep throat, too, but the biggest rise has been in the pediatric cases. And some kids have gotten it more than once.
Bryant noted that while doctors are seeing more viruses come back now that pandemic mitigation measures are no longer part of everyday life, this is a big rise for strep throat cases.
"I can't tell you what the numbers for strep throat look like this year compared to 2019. But I'll tell you a lot of experienced pediatricians are saying 'Wow, I don't remember anything like this in recent memory.' The offices have just been very busy with kids with strep throat," she said.
Norton said there are many symptoms of strep, including:
- Red and white patches in the throat
- Trouble swallowing
- Tender, swollen glands (lymph nodes) on the sides of the neck
- Red, big tonsils
- Headache
- Stomach pain
- Fever
- Feeling weak or sick
- Loss of appetite and nausea
- Rash
In some instances, Bryant said, strep doesn't just stay in the throat. According to Norton Children's, there's also been an increase in a potentially life-threatening form of invasive strep that can cause infections in the blood or meningitis and require treatment in the hospital. But those cases remain rare.
Bryant said anyone with symptoms of strep throat should see a doctor to get tested. She said getting a test is the only way to know if sure if the illness is actually strep.
"Kids who have (just) a runny nose and cough, they're very unlikely to have strep," Bryant said.
Bryant said, in general, three out of 10 children with a sore throat have strep throat. She is hopeful numbers will go down as the summer months approach.
Bryant also said, on a positive note, that this is not a resistant germ, meaning it is responding to medications for treatment.
"There's just a lot of it going around the community right now," she said.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.