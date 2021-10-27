LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids as early as this week, but some parents are still worried.
Doctors at Norton Children's Hospital said the risks of getting the virus itself — the eighth-leading cause of death among children 5-11 since the pandemic began — are far greater than the risks of getting vaccinated.
"I'm tired of seeing kids getting sick," said Dr. Gary Marshall, chief of pediatric infectious disease at Norton Children's. "I'm tired of seeing kids in the hospital and I'm tired of hearing about kids who have died of COVID."
An FDA advisory committee recommended a smaller dose of the Pfizer vaccine for children 5-11, but parents still have concerns.
"This has been one of the most, if not the most, studied vaccine in human history," said Dr. Daniel Blatt, a pediatric infectious disease physician at Norton Children's. "We have, at this point, hundreds of millions of data points with everyone who has gotten it."
What about the long-term side effects?
"That's a valid concern," Blatt said. "However, there's no physiologic reason why we would think that there will be long-term side-effects. Every other vaccine that we have, if there's side effects, you see it within weeks to a couple months."
Some parents with 11-year-olds have concerns, because those kids are right on the edge of the age group.
"Right now, we know that the vaccine at its current dosing has been tested in 11-year-olds, and it's been proven to be very effective," Blatt said. "There's no data to say that you need a different dosing or that waiting will be better. I think the most important thing to do is get your child vaccinated as soon as possible."
They've also asked about the possibility of their kids developing myocarditis, the heart condition reported in adolescent males. But Blatt said there wasn't a single case reported in the Pfizer trial for 5- to 11-year-olds.
"It was such a small risk that the benefit of the vaccine far outweighed the risk of myocarditis," he said.
The FDA is expected to make a final ruling on the Pfizer vaccine in the next few days.
