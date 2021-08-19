LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville philanthropist who has lost family members to cancer is donating $1.5 million to the Norton Children's Hospital Foundation to fund pediatric cancer research.
The large gift, which Norton Children's Hospital is matching with $500,000, will create the Evan Dunbar Pediatric Cancer Research Program.
Dunbar's son and father are the driving factors behind his donation — his son died of neuroblastoma at 6 years old and his father died from melanoma in 2009. Dunbar was diagnosed with cancer himself in 2019.
“The team at Norton Children’s Cancer Institute and the University of Louisville have some very innovative research that has the chance of developing into even more life-changing treatments for children with cancer,” Dunbar said. “I am happy to support these projects to give patients from our region access to these potentially life-saving treatments.”
Some pediatric cancers that were once considered incurable now have a survival rate of approximately 85%, according to Norton Healthcare.
As part of a $20 million plan, Norton Children's Cancer Institute hopes to bring more clinician scientists to Louisville and create new treatments and medicines for children with cancer.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.