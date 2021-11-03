LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pizza lovers across Louisville can rejoice: Pizza Week will return Nov. 15-21 across the city.
Across 15 participating locations, there will be 10-inch specialty pizzas for $9 over the seven-day event.
There will also be pizza week passports available to guide participants throughout Pizza Week. Stamps will be administered for each pizza ordered, and people who get four or more stamps will be in the running for more than $250 in gift cards.
Passports can be picked up at participating locations beginning Nov. 15.
2021 Louisville Pizza Week Locations
- 8th Street Pizza
- Angios
- BoomBozz Pizza & Watch Bar (Highlands, Jeffersonville, Westport, J'town)
- Borromeo's Pizza
- Coals Artisan Pizza (Middletown, St. Matthew's)
- Danny Mac's Pizza
- Parlour Pizza (Jeffersonville, on Frankfort)
- Riot Cafe
- Sarino
- Scooter's Triple B's
- Square Cut Pizza
- The Limbo
- Tim Tam Tavern
- Union 15
- Wick's Pizza (Hikes Point, Highlands)
More information is available online.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.