LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Five Louisvillians were arrested Monday, mostly on charges of rioting, after police said they blocked downtown traffic, including city buses, and got in a confrontation with a driver.
Those arrested ranged in ages from 18 to 60, and four were charged with rioting in the first degree. Other charges included assault, failure to disperse and assault.
Louisville Metro Police Department said in a news release that the suspects walked from Jefferson Square Park down Sixth Street and blocked the intersection at Sixth and Broadway. Police allege that the suspects then walked down Broadway to Second Street where they got into a confrontation with a driver.
The driver called 911 describing an assault, police said. Officers arrested one of the suspects on assault charges from the confrontation.
“A short time later, a fifth arrest was made of a person who was described as pointing a weapon at the victim of the assault,” police said.
