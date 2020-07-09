LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Police arrested at least two people Thursday night during protests in downtown Louisville.
Louisville Metro Police Department said around 8:30 p.m. protesters blocked a car whose driver was trying to leave a parking garage on Armory and Liberty streets.
LMPD spokeswoman Jessie Halladay said the car tried to leave, and protesters hit the car.
Officers watching from the roof of the Old Jail Building fired pepperballs to disperse the crowd so the car could get away, according to police
“During this time, someone tried to break a window of the building and exploded a firework mortar at the back of the building,” Halladay said.
Facebook Live videos show LMPD rushing into the area and protesters running away. Videos also appear to indicate that paintball guns were fired. Protesters who streamed live on Facebook said LMPD escalated the situation.
Police arrested two people, and LMPD said a juvenile was taken to the hospital. Officers said they were not sure what led to her injuries as of Thursday night.
Videos on social media also show a white vehicle that drove up on a sidewalk. LMPD took someone into custody, and the vehicle was towed.
Thursday afternoon, LMPD tweeted that it was taking additional safety measures around Jefferson Square Park.
“To provide better security in the park and facilitate clear announcements, additional lights and speakers have been installed in the park,” the tweet reads. “We hope this will help us all keep the protest area safe and improve communication.”
During the night, LMPD used the speakers repeatedly to announce when the park was closing and how much time people had to remain there.
After 11 p.m., Maxwell Mitchell, a Facebook Live streamer, captured protesters and police having a discussion about the incident at the Old Jail Building. Protesters wanted to know why police initially told protesters that police did not know who was on the roof, but later acknowledged that it was police officers.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.