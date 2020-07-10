LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Police arrested at least two people Thursday night during protests in downtown Louisville.
Louisville Metro Police Department said around 8:30 p.m. protesters blocked a car whose driver was trying to leave a parking garage on Armory and Liberty streets.
LMPD spokeswoman Jessie Halladay said the car tried to leave, and protesters hit the car.
Officers watching from the roof of the Old Jail Building fired pepperballs to disperse the crowd so the car could get away, according to police
“During this time, someone tried to break a window of the building and exploded a firework mortar at the back of the building,” Halladay said.
According to an arrest report, 22-year-old Malik Madale was seen throwing "some sort of explosive device," at the Jefferson County Grand Jury Building, located at the corner of Armory Place and West Liberty Street, while a crowd of people was nearby. He was arrested after a brief foot pursuit, according to police. Court documents show Madale is charged with Use of a Weapon of Mass Destruction, Fleeing or Evading Police and Wanton Endangerment.
Facebook Live videos show LMPD rushing into the area and protesters running away. Videos also appear to indicate that paintball guns were fired. Protesters who streamed live on Facebook said LMPD escalated the situation.
Police said Thursday night that they arrested two people, and LMPD said a juvenile was taken to the hospital. Officers said they were not sure what led to her injuries as of Thursday night.
Louisville attorney David Mour tells WDRB his 14-year-old daughter is the juvenile police say was injured. He says the girl was with her mother at the protests. Mour says his daughter was in a stairwell of a parking garage near the jail, when she was "yanked to the ground" by an LMPD officer and then pushed by a second officer. He believes that's when she hit her head. The girl was treated and released from Norton Children's Hospital for a closed head injury, bruised ribs and a concussion.
Videos on social media also show a white vehicle that drove up on a sidewalk. LMPD took someone into custody, and the vehicle was towed.
One of the people arrested, according to court documents, was 26-year-old Elijah Grady, who is accused of blocking the roadway and jumping on top of a victim's Honda Accord, causing minor damage. He's charged with criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, obstructing a highway and obstructing governmental operations.
Thursday afternoon, LMPD tweeted that it was taking additional safety measures around Jefferson Square Park.
“To provide better security in the park and facilitate clear announcements, additional lights and speakers have been installed in the park,” the tweet reads. “We hope this will help us all keep the protest area safe and improve communication.”
During the night, LMPD used the speakers repeatedly to announce when the park was closing and how much time people had to remain there.
After 11 p.m., Maxwell Mitchell, a Facebook Live streamer, captured protesters and police having a discussion about the incident at the Old Jail Building. Protesters wanted to know why police initially told protesters that police did not know who was on the roof, but later acknowledged that it was police officers.
