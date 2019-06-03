LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man authorities say impersonated an officer.
Christopher Flannery, 28, was arrested on Saturday along the I-265 East exit ramp to Cooper Chapel Road. According to an arrest report, officers were sent to the area of I-265 and Smyrna Road on a call about a police impersonator.
Officials say a victim stated that a man in a black Ford Crown Victoria with emergency lighting tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that was in front of him.
According to police, the victim stated that the man in the Crown Victoria then pulled alongside him, pointed a gun at him and drove away. The victim was able to see the license plate on the vehicle. Police also say the victim was able to describe the suspect's face.
Officers were able to determine that the Crown Victoria was last registered to an address in Mt. Washington, and in turn contacted Mt. Washington Police, who then found the previous owner at the listed address. The vehicle's previous owner identified Flannery as the person who he sold the vehicle to and provided Flannery's name and address to officers.
Officers then contacted Flannery, who authorities say admitted to owning and driving the vehicle. Flannery then showed officers the vehicle, which had the matching registration plate as well as the emergency lighting equipment that was described by the victim.
Police say Flannery was armed with a loaded handgun and he was wearing a green t-shirt similar to what the victim described.
Investigators say on May 29, another victim reported that someone matching Flannery's description stopped and pointed a gun at him in a similar incident involving an officer impersonator.
Flannery is charged with wanton endangerment and impersonating a peace officer.
