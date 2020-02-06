LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department has arrested a suspect in the 2019 murder of a 23-year-old woman.
Robert C. Hood Jr., 35, was arrested and charged with murder and fetal homicide Thursday in connection to the murder of Kayla Smith. Smith died of a gunshot wound just after 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 27, 2019, according to previous reporting. Police said the shooting occurred just after 6 a.m. on Cypress Street, near Algonquin Park.
Hood's mugshot has not yet been made available.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.