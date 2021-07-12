LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for help finding a man missing for nearly a week.
Louisville Metro Police say Michael Ethington, 44, was last seen on July 6. His family told police he may be in danger, and they fear for his safety.
He is described as a white male, 5'10" tall and 145 lbs. No further description was given.
Ethington is known to frequent an area of the Taylor Berry neighborhood around Clara Avenue, which is off Taylor Boulevard near Longfield Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
