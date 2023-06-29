LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to find a 57-year-old woman who has been missing for several days.
According to a news release issued Thursday afternoon by the Louisville Metro Police Department, Rikci Betts-Weaver hadn't been at home or in contact with family for several days.
"Ms. Weaver suffers from a serious medical condition which requires medication and family is in fear for her safety," police wrote in the news release.
Police said she may be driving a grey Hyundai Elantra with Kentucky license plate E3A-672.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or LMPD's anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
