LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Louisville are asking for the public's help to find a missing 72-year-old man.
According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, George Miller was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of Sheila Drive in Louisville's Bon Air neighborhood.
His family said he has Alzheimer's.
He may be driving a black 2015 Toyota Sienna with a license plate bearing the registration "750VBP."
His last debit card transaction took place sometime on Friday in Hodgenville, Kentucky. Police said he may still be located in LaRue County, Kentucky.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Anonymous tips can also be sent online through the Crime Tip Portal.
