Kevin Richie missing.jpg

Police say Kevin Richie was last seen in the Shawnee neighborhood on April 16, 2023.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is asking for help in locating a 67-year-old man who was last seen in the Shawnee neighborhood late Sunday morning.

Kevin Richie Sr. was last seen in the 100 block of South 39th street at 11:30 a.m. He was wearing a black nylon jacket, gray pants and black tennis shoes. Richie is described as 6-foot-2-inches and weighs 170 pounds.

Police say family hasn't heard from him and fear for his safety because he has Alzheimer's and needs medication. He's also walked off before and covered a long distance. He may also ride a TARC bus.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911 or LMPD at (502) 574-5673.

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags