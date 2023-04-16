LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is asking for help in locating a 67-year-old man who was last seen in the Shawnee neighborhood late Sunday morning.
Kevin Richie Sr. was last seen in the 100 block of South 39th street at 11:30 a.m. He was wearing a black nylon jacket, gray pants and black tennis shoes. Richie is described as 6-foot-2-inches and weighs 170 pounds.
ENDANGERED MISSING PERSONS ALERT: Our Missing Persons Unit has issued a "Golden Alert" for Kevin Richie Sr. He is 67. Last seen at 1130am today from 100 blk of S. 39th St. Family fears for safety & needs medication. Call 911 or 574-LMPD (5673) with any info. #LMPD #MissingPersons pic.twitter.com/pysMqd3mws— LMPD (@LMPD) April 17, 2023
Police say family hasn't heard from him and fear for his safety because he has Alzheimer's and needs medication. He's also walked off before and covered a long distance. He may also ride a TARC bus.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911 or LMPD at (502) 574-5673.
