LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding an endangered missing person.
Keynan Jackson, 19, is Black man, 6 feet tall, weighs 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to LMPD. He may be wearing a black hoodie with a red logo on the front and carrying a large "Jordan" backpack.
Jackson has been missing since early Wednesday from the 1800 block of Speed Avenue, and his family said it has reason to believe Jackson is in danger.
LMPD said it wants to assure Jackson’s safe return and asked that anyone with information about his whereabouts call 502-574-LMPD (5673).
