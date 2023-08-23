LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have issued a Golden Alert, asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old last seen in the city's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.
According to a LENSAlert from LMPD, Nicholas Hollon was last seen walking in the 5900 block of Greenwood Road around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. That's between Terry Road and St. Andrews Church Road.
Police said Hollon was wearing a navy t-shirt with white and gray stripes, blue jeans, white tennis shoes and carrying a black and red checkered backpack with black straps. He also has visible stitches on his forehead. Police also said he may have taken his shirt and backpack off.
Hollan suffers from intellectual disabilities and mental health disorders, police said, and may appear to be having a manic episode or become non-verbal if confronted.
If you see him or have any information, call 911 or LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.