LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man last seen in the Jacobs neighborhood.
LMPD issued an endangered missing persons alert for 19-year-old Tyler Copley, who was last seen around 2 p.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of East Wheatmore Drive.
He was last seen wearing a black shirt, grey pants and carrying a blue backpack. His head is currently shaved.
🚨🚔ENDANGERED MISSING PERSONS ALERT: Our Missing Persons Unit has issued an additional "Golden Alert" for Tyler Copley. He's 19. Last seen in the 3700 block of East Wheatmore Dr. around 2pm on 6/24/23. His head is shaved. Call 911 or 574-LMPD (5673) #LMPD #MissingPersons pic.twitter.com/rMauppIiv5— LMPD (@LMPD) June 25, 2023
Copley is described as 5-foot-11-inches and weighs 160 pounds.
Anyone with information or who sees Copley is asked to call LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.