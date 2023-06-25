Tyler Copley.jpg

Tyler Copley was last seen June 24, 2023 in the Jacobs neighborhood. (LMPD photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man last seen in the Jacobs neighborhood.

LMPD issued an endangered missing persons alert for 19-year-old Tyler Copley, who was last seen around 2 p.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of East Wheatmore Drive.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, grey pants and carrying a blue backpack. His head is currently shaved.

Copley is described as 5-foot-11-inches and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone with information or who sees Copley is asked to call LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

