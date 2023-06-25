LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man last seen near the downtown area.
LMPD issued a Golden Alert for 32-year-old Kevin Haycroft, who was last seen at 8 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Broadway.
He was last seen wearing a black shirt, camo pants and didn't have shoes on. He was with his service dog, a mini Aussie.
🚨🚔ENDANGERED MISSING PERSONS ALERT: Our Missing Persons Unit has issued a "Golden Alert" for Kevin Haycroft. He's 32. Last seen in the area of the 100 block of Broadway around 8am on 6/24/23. Call 911 or 574-LMPD (5673) #LMPD #MissingPersons pic.twitter.com/Mvo3L2whpc— LMPD (@LMPD) June 25, 2023
Haycroft has a Mercedes tattoo on his left arm. He's described as 6-foot-3-inches and weighs 220 pounds.
Anyone with information or who sees Haycroft is asked to call LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
