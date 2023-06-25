Kevin Haycroft.jpg

Kevin Haycroft was last seen on June 24, 2023. (LMPD photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man last seen near the downtown area.

LMPD issued a Golden Alert for 32-year-old Kevin Haycroft, who was last seen at 8 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Broadway.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, camo pants and didn't have shoes on. He was with his service dog, a mini Aussie.

Haycroft has a Mercedes tattoo on his left arm. He's described as 6-foot-3-inches and weighs 220 pounds.

Anyone with information or who sees Haycroft is asked to call LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

