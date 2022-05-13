LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department issued a Golden Alert on Friday for a 63-year-old woman with dementia.
According to a news release, Rose L. Buckner Mays, who goes by Lisa, walked out of her home in the 4600 block of Silverleaf Drive in the Newburg area around 1:30 a.m. Friday. That's near East Indian Trail.
Mays has dementia and has trouble remembering family members. She is a Black female, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 190 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black coat, a black shirt with white letters that say "PINK," red and black patterned sweat pants, and black and white Michael Jordan high top shoes.
If you see Mays, or have any information on her whereabouts, call 911 or LMPD at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
