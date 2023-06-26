LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 71-year-old man.
According to a news release, Patricio Muniz was last seen at around 9 a.m. Monday on Mary Ellen Drive, near the intersection of Scottsdale Boulevard and New Cut Road, south of Louisville's Kenwood Hill neighborhood.
No clothing description is available. Police said he's on foot.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 911, or LMPD's anonymous tipline at at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
