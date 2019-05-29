LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help to find a suspected bank robber.
According to a news release by the agency, the crime took place on May 23, at the PNC Bank at 1200 South 4th Street.
Police did not release any more details about the robbery itself, but they did release a description of the suspect, as well as surveillance images.
The suspect is described as a bald black man, between the ages of 25 and 35, 6 feet tall, weighing between 175 and 185 pounds.
Anyone with any information on his identity or whereabouts is asked to call the police anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
