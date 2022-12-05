LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 29-year-old man.
According to a news release, Mario Douglas was last seen at about 12:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, at Waterfront Park. Family members say he was upset about a "personal situation" and they fear for his safety.
He is described as a Black man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with black eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.