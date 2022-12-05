Mario Douglas (Missing Person)

On Dec. 5, 2022, the Louisville Metro Police Department asked the public for help to find 29-year-old Mario Douglas. Douglas was last seen at about 12:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, at Waterfront Park. (Image provided by LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 29-year-old man.

According to a news release, Mario Douglas was last seen at about 12:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, at Waterfront Park. Family members say he was upset about a "personal situation" and they fear for his safety. 

He is described as a Black man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with black eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call (502) 574-LMPD.

