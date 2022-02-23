LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 34-year-old woman.
According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Amy Robey was last seen near the intersection of South 40th Street and Larkwood Avenue in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood on Monday.
She is described as a 5-foot-3-inch white woman, weighing 200 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair.
Police say Robey's family is concerned for her safety, as she may be depressed and want to harm herself.
She was last seen driving a black 2010 Kia Forte with a license plate number of 459MWT.
Anyone with any information on Robey's whereabouts is asked to call the police tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
