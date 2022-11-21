LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields will resign at the end of Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's term.

Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg made the announcement during a news conference Monday afternoon.

Greenberg said an interim police chief will be named before he takes office, and his administration will begin the search for a permanent chief immediately.

In his public safety plan, Greenberg said he planned to fully staff LMPD and "focus on recruiting and retaining a more diverse corps of officers to better reflect the communities they serve and build trust and cooperation between the police and the neighborhoods they serve."

Shields issued a statement shortly after the announcement, in which she expressed her thanks for the opportunity to serve.

"I am honored to have led the dedicated and talented officers of the Louisville Metro Police Department during a time of unprecedented change in policing here and across the country," she wrote. "Thank you to Mayor Greg Fischer for his trust in me and my team. I am proud to have served this Department as it worked to implement more than 150 reform efforts, a police salary increase to attract and retain the best and brightest, and, most importantly, a reduction in violent crime. I look forward to continuing my service to the Department through the remainder of the Fischer Administration."

Shields was the first woman to serve as LMPD's permanent police chief when she took office on Jan. 19, 2021. She came to Louisville after resigning from her role as the chief of Atlanta's police department in June 2019, after the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks, a Black man whom police shot and killed during a struggle in a Wendy's parking lot.

In a statement Monday afternoon, Fischer said he's "deeply appreciative" of Shields service to the community.

"At an incredibly challenging time, she came to Louisville and led an LMPD focused on reform and violent crime reduction, and in just the past year we see the results of that work – homicides down by nearly 14% and shootings are down 30%," Fischer said in an email statement. "Thank you to Chief Shields, her team, and her family – we are better off for their sacrifice and commitment."

