LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police has arrested two teenagers in connection to two separate homicides this month, and community members are speaking out about the amount of young people involved in gun violence in 2021.
"Within the last week or so, we have had a 14-year-old that was murdered by a 14-year-old — and we made an arrest on — and now we have a 16-year-old that was murdered, and we arrested another 16-year-old for it," LMPD Assistant Chief Andy McClinton said.
One of those shooting was on Trumpet Way, the other on Cecil Avenue.
LMPD did not identify the suspects, as juvenile cases are sealed, but McClinton said the 16-year-old arrested is one of three teens who were shot Monday night off South 34th and Herman streets. LMPD said those teenagers have non-life-threatening injuries.
District 5 Councilwoman Donna Purvis said violence is not isolated to one area of the city.
"I'm just gonna be brave and say this: 'The council is not raising your children. There's a lot of resources out there that these children are not tapping into,'" she said.
Grandmaster Khalid Raheem, who operates a martial arts academy for local kids off South 28th Street, is working to provide a safe space for children.
"We can fix this by coming in and interacting with our own, with our kids, man," Raheem said. "Just give them just a little bit more direction, a little bit more listening.
"If we can teach them accountability for one, if we can teach them responsibility and give them the resources to come in and fix what they know is wrong or to help instead of giving them smoke and mirrors all the time ... We promise them everything but we give them nothing."
He said the children and teenagers he sees are often scared and confused by the amount gun violence.
"It's heartbreaking," McClinton said earlier this week. "It's very tough for officers to see 14-, 15-year-old kids being harmed, being shot, being killed. And it's also, it's heartbreaking to see them be arrested. These are kids. These are our future. And to see them looking at permanent, serious physical injury or a life in jail, no, it is very heartbreaking. It's very tough on our officers, because this is our community as well."
To give an anonymous tip about a shooting or homicide, call the police tip line at 574-LMPD.
