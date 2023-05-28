LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police and other agencies have been investigating since early Sunday on a reported "man overboard" from a boat near near Captain's Quarters in Prospect.
Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, said the River Unit was contacted by the Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS around 12:30 a.m. about a water rescue.
The investigation led LMPD's Eighth Unit, River and Air Units and to all respond to the location.
Police said divers searched through most of the night and returned to the area in the morning to resume what is now a "recovery operation."
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is also assisting.
