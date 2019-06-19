LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Metro Council's public safety committee is considering a proposal that would, in effect, decriminalize possession of marijuana for personal use.
The ordinance would instruct Louisville Metro Police officers to make arrests for a half-ounce or less of marijuana their lowest priority. The sponsors say that would free up officers to focus on violent crime, and arresting less people for marijuana possession will help relieve jail overcrowding.
"We should be spending all the efforts we can to reduce homicides, to reduce drug trafficking, that's where the effort should be going to," said Councilwoman Jessica Green. "And so when I think about where small resources should be going to, it should not be spent on individuals who are possessing low level amounts or small possession of marijuana."
If the proposal passes the Public Safety Committee, it will then move on to the full Metro Council.
