LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A tree fell on top of a Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser during severe weather Friday night.
A spokesperson for the department said the officer was working security at the Applegate Lane house where explosives were found in the city's Highview neighborhood.
The officer was temporarily trapped inside her cruiser, and had head and neck injuries.
LMPD said the officer was taken to a local hospital where she is expected to make a full recovery.
Friday night's severe weather brought strong winds and heavy rain through Kentuckiana, knocking out power for thousands of people.
