LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police cruiser was hit in a three-vehicle crash on East Broadway near downtown Louisville on Thursday morning, according to LMPD.
LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said a police officer was responding to assist another officer around 11:15 a.m. The officer, who had their lights and sirens on, was driving in the median of East Broadway when they were hit by a vehicle that went into the intersection of Preston Street.
Ellis said the driver didn't hear or see the police cruiser, which caused the two vehicles to crash. After the initial crash, the police cruiser spun out and hit another vehicle, according to Ellis.
The police officer and driver of the vehicle in the first crash weren't injured, but the driver of the third vehicle was taken to Jewish Hospital with what's believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
