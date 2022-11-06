LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 16-year-old boy who went missing in Newburg on Sunday evening was found safely, according to Louisville Metro Police.
According to LMPD, Evan Fox was last seen in the 4200 block of Shady Villa Drive around 5:30 p.m. He is 5-foot-2, 130 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.
Police say Fox also goes by the names of "Taylor" or "Luna Fox." he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black and red checkered pajama pants and pink rounded glasses.
