LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police safely recovered a car stolen with a missing boy inside.
Just before 9 p.m., LMPD sent out an alert saying the car in question — a 2008 gold Buick Enclave with Kentucky license plate "923 VJG" — was last seen near Fourth Street and Cardinal Boulevard near the northwest corner of the University of Louisville's campus. Lt. Emily McKinley said the car was stolen while it was left running with the 6-year-old child inside.
LOOKING FOR '08 Gold Buick Enclave KY plate 923 VJG, stolen with a 6 year old black male child inside wearing school uniform. CALL 911 IMMEDIATELY! Last seen near 4th St/Cardinal Blvd.— LMPD (@LMPD) December 7, 2021
Less than 15 minutes later after the initial alert, police said both the car and child were recovered safely in the 2500 block of Millers Lane, just east of Cane Run Road. McKinley said the child's parent gave police a description of the car, and a cell phone left inside allowed police to locate the car on Millers Lane.
UPDATE: vehicle & child recovered safely! Thank you everyone!— LMPD (@LMPD) December 7, 2021
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.