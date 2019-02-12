LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It took a team of animal lovers to rescue a dog trapped on a roof in west Louisville.
Louisville Metro Police called in Louisville firefighters and Metro Animal Services when they spotted the scared pup stuck on the roof of a home on South 43rd Street.
LMPD posted about the rescue on Monday on the department's official Facebook page.
Police called firefighters, who weren't able to get the dog to come to them.
So, officers then called Metro Animal Services, who responded to the scene, set up a trap and eventually rescued the dog.
Police say she was cold and hungry, but otherwise was fine and already has offers for adoption.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.