LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Foundation said it has nothing to do with a website that appears to be raising funds in the name of slain EMT Breonna Taylor.
The website urges support for police officers, firefighters and health care workers and provides links to the Louisville Metro government’s COVID-19 response website, Norton Healthcare and the police foundation, which has temporarily taken down its website.
The Breonna Taylor website has generated outrage on social media, and the foundation’s executive director, Tracie Texas Shifflett, in an email Monday said the organization was getting “many calls and emails."
“We would NEVER do something so inappropriate and are doing our best to track down who put our link on this page,” Shifflett wrote. “... We are saddened and disheartened that someone would do this, especially during this time when we need unity and not division.”
(1) We have received several calls and emails about the domain name of https://t.co/cibQ0fplvL and are as horrified as everyone else that our charity has been linked here. We did not and would NEVER show this disrespect.— Louisville Metro Police Foundation (@LMPF2003) June 1, 2020
(2) We are a small charity that supports LMPD in part by funding Shop with a Cop, which provides Christmas to those in need and Helping us Give which allows officers to provide support to families who need emergency help like a diapers or food.— Louisville Metro Police Foundation (@LMPF2003) June 1, 2020
Our mission is to support our police and our community and promote unity. We do not know who added our link to this page, If you know who has done this please contact us immediately!!— Louisville Metro Police Foundation (@LMPF2003) June 1, 2020
Shifflett said that the foundation is a “very small charity” that supports Louisville Metro Police Department with program such as Shop with a Cop, which provides Christmas presents to people in need.
“We have temporarily shut down our page until we can figure out who did this,” Shifflett said. “We are praying for our city and our country.”
Taylor was shot and killed by LMPD officers on March 13 after a raid on her apartment.
