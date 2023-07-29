LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police invited the community to show off their cornhole skills at a special tournament Saturday.
LMPD hosted the Stop The Violence Cornhole tournament at Iroquois Park Saturday afternoon. The event was free to the public.
More than 60 players participated in the 32-team double elimination event.
The winning team got a $500 Visa gift card, second place got a $250 card and 3rd and 4th place each got $100.
But the most important thing was bringing people together and helping inform people about how to stay safe.
"The biggest thing is like I said, just to interact with the community, let them know that we're out here, we care," Sgt. Tony Sacra said. "We're also giving out a lot of stuff to help protect from crime going on in your neighborhood. protect your home, protect your auto."
LMPD hosts three stop the violence cornhole tournaments a year. The next one is happening August 12 at Cherokee Park and the other will be September 9 on the Great Lawn.
