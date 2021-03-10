LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a violent day in Louisville Tuesday, with eight people, including three children, injured in several shootings.
One of the first shootings happened around 3 p.m. in the Algonquin neighborhood. A teenage boy was in a car stopped at a traffic light near Seventh and Hill with his mother and sister when someone began shooting. The boy was shot in the back, and a family friend tells us his sister was grazed by a bullet. The friend says the teen is a duPont Manual High School student, and the family was headed to his track practice when the gunfire began.
Pictures of the scene show a car riddled with bullets. LMPD investigators say the family was not a target, and that the shooting was random.
About an hour later, around 4 p.m., officers with LMPD's First Division responded to a shooting at South 22nd and West Madison streets, near West Broadway, in the Russell neighborhood. Once on scene, officers found a woman who had been shot. She was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
A 2-year-old boy riding his bike nearby suffered a graze wound as a result of the shooting, LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said in a statement. There are also no suspects in this case.
Several other shootings were reported, including one at 9:15 p.m. in the 1700 block of South 36th Street, near Russell Lee Park, in the Park DuValle neighborhood. Officers with LMPD's Second Division responding to the scene located a man in his early 20s who had been shot, Ruoff said. He was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, according to LMPD.
Another shooting was also reported in the Park DuValle neighborhood — near Wilson Avenue and Algonquin Park. Second Division officers responding around 9:30 p.m. to South 28th Street and West Gaulbert Avenue found a man and a woman, both in their 20s, with gunshot wounds, Ruoff said. Both victims were transported to UofL Hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
LMPD officers responded to another shooting report just after 10 p.m. between South 28th and South 26th streets in the Parkland neighborhood. Second Division officers responding to the 2700 block of Greenwood Avenue found a man in his early 30s who had been shot, Ruoff said. He was also transported to UofL Hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
There are no suspects in any of the cases.
The shootings marked a violent Tuesday in Louisville, with a suspect shot by Louisville Metro Police officers after a police chase ended in the West Buechel neighborhood around 3 p.m. Ruoff said officers rendered aid to the suspect, who was transported to University of Louisville Hospital to be treated for his injuries.
LMPD says it hasn't made any arrests in the shootings yet, and is asking the public to come forward with information by calling the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
Related Stories:
- Police chase ends with officer shooting man behind Walmart in West Buechel
- LMPD investigating after teenager shot in Algonquin neighborhood
- LMPD: Woman, 2-year-old boy injured in Russell neighborhood shooting
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.