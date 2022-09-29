LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating after two people were found dead Thursday morning near Jeffersontown.
According to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis, police responded on a report of a person down in the 9400 block of Doral Court around 9 a.m.
Officers found a man dead outside of a vehicle and then located a woman also deceased inside that same vehicle.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating and it's currently unclear how either of them died.
Police said all parties have been accounted for and the relationship between the two victims is also unknown.
