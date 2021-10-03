LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have had a busy weekend investigating at least five shootings including two that were fatal.
The violence began just after 8 a.m. Saturday when police were called to the InTown Suites on Preston Highway south of Fern Valley Road. Officers arrived to find a man shot to death. The coroner identied the man as Poncho Young, 40, of Louisville. Police have not identified any suspects.
LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley says in a release that LMPD’s First Division was notified about 8:30 p.m. Saturday about a shooting victim who was driven to University Hospital. The adult male was shot but the injury is not considered life-threatening. He was reportedly shot near Bank Street in west Louisville.
Just after 1 a.m. Sunday, LMPD’s First Division responded to a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of Place Noir near Central High School. Officers found a man in his 30s who died at the scene of a gunshot wound. Smiley says the Homicide Unit is investigating and has identified "all involved parties." The victim has not been identified. She says the investigation will be presented to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office for final review.
Around 3 a.m. Sunday, Fourth Division officers went to Floyd and St. Catherine Streets on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to University Hospital for treatment police say are not life-threatening. There have been no arrests.
Second Division police officers were called to the 2700 block of Virginia Avenue about 4 a.m. after a man was shot. Smiley says he was conscious, alert and talking while being transported to University Hospital. So far, no arrests.
Smiley says in the release that it does not appear as if any of these shootings are related. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
