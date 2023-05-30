LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a body was pulled from the Ohio River near a popular east Louisville restaurant.
LMPD Sgt. Matt Sanders said a man called 911 around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday to report that he had found a body near Harrod's Creek in Prospect.
The police department's Eighth Division, as well as the River and Homicide units, and Anchorage Fire and EMS, responded, along with the Coast Guard, to help with recovery efforts.
The Jefferson County Coroner will release the person's identity.
No other information is available at this time.
It's unclear if this person is the man reported overboard in the same area over the weekend. LMPD has been conducting a "recovery operation" since the incident on Sunday.
This story may be updated.
