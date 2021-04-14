LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after officers pulled a body from the Ohio River Wednesday afternoon.
According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the LMPD, the body was pulled from the river near North 27th Street and Shippingport Drive.
Police are classifying the case as a death investigation. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed on Thursday.
No additional information was released.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.