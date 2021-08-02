LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for suspects after a man was found shot inside a wrecked vehicle early Monday morning.
According to LMPD spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff, officers from the 6th Division responded to a report of a vehicle crash on Preston Highway at Phillips Lane around 4 a.m. That's where officers found the man inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to University Hospital, but there's no word on his condition.
No suspects are in custody at this time, but the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
