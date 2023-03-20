LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a woman was shot early Monday morning in Louisville.
Louisville Metro Police Department responded around 3:45 a.m. to the 4600 block of Hendrik Drive, off South Hurstbourne Parkway, and found the woman with a gunshot wound to the leg. She was alert and conscious and taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment, according to a news release.
LMPD's Sixth Division will be heading the investigation and is asking anyone with information, please call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through LMPD's online crime tip portal by clicking here.
