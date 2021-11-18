Berry Blvd. homicide scene

Pictured: Louisville police cruisers on the scene of a homicide at a gas station near 7th Street and Berry Blvd. in Louisville, Ky., on Nov. 18, 2021. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating a fatal shooting near Shively.

A MetroSafe supervisor said officers were called to a gas station on Berry Boulevard near Seventh Street Road just before 3:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

The body of a person who had been shot was found in a car. 

Louisville Metro Police say they are looking for suspects. They are also contacting nearby businesses to check surveillance video. 

This a developing story that will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags