LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating a homicide that happened in Pleasure Ridge Park early Saturday morning.
Police were called about 3:30 a.m. to the 6600 block of Sylvania Road, where they found a man in his late 40s who had been shot.
The man was taken to University Hospital and pronounced dead, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
LMPD's homicide unit is investigating and there were no suspects or arrests as of 10:45 a.m., she said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Tip Hotline at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.