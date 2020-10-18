LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after someone fired shots at Jefferson Square Park Saturday night.
According to department spokesman Sgt. John Bradley, the incident happened around 6:45 p.m. Saturday.
No one was injured, but Bradley said a report has been filed and officers are investigating.
Police have not released any other information, or any surveillance video from the park.
