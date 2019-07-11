LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are urging Louisville residents to stop leaving their guns in their cars.
In a message posted on the agency's Facebook page, 9th Mobile Commander Major Billy Hibbs says that in the past 40 days, 95 weapons have been taken from vehicles, the vast majority of which were unlocked.
Hibbs said those firearms were ending up in the hands of "kids causing violent criminal activity in our community."
"I am a believer in Second Amendment rights," Hibbs said. "We need to be practicing some Second Amendment common sense. Please, do not leave your guns in your cars. Secure them in your homes."
In conjunction with the video message, LMPD also released a map of Louisville showing various locations where firearms had been stolen from vehicles from June 1 to July 10. The locations were spread in various neighborhoods throughout the city.
Hibbs' public plea comes after a violent 24 hours in Louisville that left one person dead and three people injured in three separate shootings.
