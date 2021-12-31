LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public to be on the lookout for 18-year-old Megan Edgin.
According to an Operation Return Home alert from the LMPD's missing person unit, Edgin was last seen around 2 o'clock Friday morning in the 8700 block of Bost Lane, which is not far from Blue Lick Road. Police have released the following description of Edgin:
Height: 5'4"
Weight: Approximately 185 pounds
Eyes: Blue
Hair: Blonde
Edgin's caretaker said she needs medication and doesn't have it with her.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
