LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for two missing teenagers last seen near the Shawnee neighborhood on Thursday.
A Golden Alert was issued for Joseph Abbott, 17 and Shawn Matthews, 18.
Police said the two were last seen in the 200 block of Shawnee Terrace near West Market earlier in the day.
ENDANGERED MISSING PERSONS ALERT:
Joseph Abbott, 17 & Shawn Matthews, 18. Both were last seen on 10/27/22 at 7am. They have serious medical conditions & are in need of medication.
Abbott is described as 5-foot-11-inches tall, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt, blue checkered pajama pants and gray shoes.
Matthews is 5-foot-9-inches tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. His last known clothing description is unknown.
Police said they both have serious medical conditions and are in need of medications.
If you have more information, call 911 or 574-5673.
