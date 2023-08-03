LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 64-year-old woman.
Police said Stephanie Smith-Hermann has been missing since July 30, 2023, from the 6000 block of Fenway Road. That's near the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.
She hasn't contacted family or friends since then and they fear for her safety.
Smith-Hermann is described as 5-foot-7-inches and weighs 170 pounds. She was last seen driving a white 2017 Jeep Renegade with KY plate 6240JA.
If you know where Smith-Hermann is or have any information, call LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
