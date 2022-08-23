LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcycle driver was hit by a car and killed on Outer Loop. The driver of the car left the scene.
An LMPD spokesperson says the collision happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Outer Loop and Minor Lane. That's not far from the Texas Roadhouse near Briarcliff.
Police say a female driving a car turned left and hit the man on the motorcycle. Witnesses told investigators the female got out of the car that hit the motorcycle and ran away on foot. Officers are still looking for her but there's no description at this time.
The eastbound lanes of Outer Loop remain closed as the investigation continues.
If you have any information, call 574-LMPD.
