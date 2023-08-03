LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 66-year-old man.
Police said Michael Burch has been missing since July 28, 2023 and is from the 4200 block of Serenity Hope Drive. That's in the Okolona neighborhood.
Burch is described as 5-foot-10-inches and weighs 160 pounds. Police said he has medical conditions that require medication and his family is concerned for his safety.
If you know where Burch is or have any information, call LMPD at 502-574-5673.
